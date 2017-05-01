Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barracuda Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 0.98% on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,662 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Barracuda Networks has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

In related news, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $364,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at $873,403.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,696 shares of company stock worth $15,193,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

CUDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Barracuda Networks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barracuda Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

