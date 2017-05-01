Barracuda Networks (CUDA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barracuda Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Barracuda Networks from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,664 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Barracuda Networks has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 3.43.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The company had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barracuda Networks will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $98,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael D. Perone sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,900,045 shares in the company, valued at $93,601,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,696 shares of company stock worth $15,193,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

