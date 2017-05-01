Barnes Group Inc. (B) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% to ~$1.32-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded up 1.16% on Monday, reaching $55.61. 279,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business earned $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $636,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $630,610.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

