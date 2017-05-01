Facebook Inc (FB) Position Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 241,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,638,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $188,606,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $151.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Facebook Inc (FB) Position Lowered by Barings LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/barings-llc-sells-18190-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb-updated.html.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $109,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $275,369.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,143,744.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.