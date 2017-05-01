Barclays PLC Trims Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Target Price to $113.00

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) had its target price decreased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 104.49 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $84.36 and a 12-month high of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In related news, insider Edward B. Flynn III sold 41,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $3,986,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $7,877,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,444,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,646 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,511.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 79.6% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

