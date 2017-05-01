Rockwell Collins’ (COL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. Barclays PLC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,321 shares. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. Rockwell Collins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post $6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, COO Philip J. Jasper sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total value of $710,702.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin R. Mahoney sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $76,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180 and have sold 61,536 shares worth $6,069,253. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 8.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

