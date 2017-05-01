NuStar GP Holdings’ (NSH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) in a research report report published on Friday, April 14th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar GP Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc lowered NuStar GP Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) traded up 0.55% on Friday, reaching $27.65. 80,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuStar GP Holdings has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.

NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. NuStar GP Holdings had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 98.17%. The firm earned $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Analysts expect that NuStar GP Holdings will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NuStar GP Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.31%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 40,000 shares of NuStar GP Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,638,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,683,109.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NuStar GP Holdings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 338,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 1.8% in the first quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP Holdings by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 565,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar GP Holdings

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

