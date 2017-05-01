Barclays PLC Reiterates Buy Rating for 3M Co (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) opened at 195.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,665.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $156,002,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,408,000 after buying an additional 734,451 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,869,000 after buying an additional 481,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,265,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,688,000 after buying an additional 261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 436.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,965,000 after buying an additional 249,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

