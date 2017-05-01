Barclays PLC Reiterates $176.00 Price Target for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Barclays PLC set a $176.00 price target on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 157.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore D. Crandall sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,670,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,833 shares of company stock valued at $49,360,272. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $25,571,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,673,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,494,000 after buying an additional 275,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

