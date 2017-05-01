HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays PLC

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on HollyFrontier Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on HollyFrontier Corp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded HollyFrontier Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) opened at 28.14 on Monday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm’s market cap is $4.96 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. HollyFrontier Corp had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. HollyFrontier Corp’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stockman Asset Management now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLG LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

