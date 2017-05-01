Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays PLC

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,084 shares. Commscope Holding Company has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Commscope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope Holding Company news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II sold 255,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $10,397,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,884 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,544. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 68.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,585,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 61.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 341.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 326,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000.

About Commscope Holding Company

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

