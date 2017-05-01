Esure Group PLC (ESUR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a GBX 234 ($3.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESUR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.45) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Esure Group PLC from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 203 ($2.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Esure Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.10) price target for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Esure Group PLC from GBX 205 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.27) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esure Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 239.93 ($3.10).

Shares of Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) traded up 0.616016% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.115906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.73. Esure Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 183.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 311.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Esure Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Esure Group PLC Company Profile

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

