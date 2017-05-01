Barclays PLC Boosts Zions Bancorp (ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price objective on Zions Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,285 shares. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post $2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider James R. Abbott sold 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $313,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Morris sold 15,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $689,830.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,304,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,533,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,048,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 675,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 414,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

