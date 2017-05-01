Barclays PLC Boosts Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Price Target to $52.00

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lifted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) opened at 50.81 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business earned $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Joel S. Becker sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $224,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,311.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $266,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,285 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,078,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 109,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 70,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

