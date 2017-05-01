Barclays PLC set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.442 on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €50.89 and a 52-week high of €73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.78 and its 200 day moving average is €67.94.

WARNING: “Barclays PLC Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI) a €69.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/barclays-plc-analysts-give-daimler-ag-dai-a-69-00-price-target.html.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.