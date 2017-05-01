Banner Co. (BANR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,295 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 875,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other Banner news, VP Richard B. Barton sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $136,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock worth $823,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Banner by 19.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banner by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Banner by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) opened at 55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.21. Banner has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/banner-co-banr-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About Banner

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

