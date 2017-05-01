Bankinter SA (BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Shares of Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) remained flat at $8.90 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Bankinter SA has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bankinter-sa-bkniy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Bankinter SA

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter SA (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.