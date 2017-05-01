Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rafferty Capital Markets

Rafferty Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) opened at 47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 102,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $4,874,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,519. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 148,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon Corp

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

