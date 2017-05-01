Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BK. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.06% on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,666 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $8,999,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,264.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,850 shares of company stock worth $14,350,519. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon Corp

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.