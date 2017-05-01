Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) traded up 2.17% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,674 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company earned $106.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $6,220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $2,476,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

