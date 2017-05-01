Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,418 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $110,378,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $73,026,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,437,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $62,532,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 89.66 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.81.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-6418-shares-of-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.