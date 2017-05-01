Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.943 Million Position in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab Corp worth $45,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 38.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Charles Schwab Corp has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Charles Schwab Corp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Charles Schwab Corp’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Charles Schwab Corp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 35,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $1,547,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,894.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,172,244 shares of company stock worth $48,267,119 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

