Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 113,419 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640,607 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.06% of BlackBerry worth $43,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,952 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 9.34 on Monday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm’s market cap is $4.96 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $10.65 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

