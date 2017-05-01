Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 29.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) opened at 90.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.85.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $75,761.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,185.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $77,535.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,955 shares of company stock worth $1,386,957. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

