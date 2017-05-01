Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,380 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at 108.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The company’s market cap is $9.98 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. FBN Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

