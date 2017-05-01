Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $7.698 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,928,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,196,000 after buying an additional 199,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,590,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,353,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,532,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,485,000 after buying an additional 325,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,889,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) opened at 70.85 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post $5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6685 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

