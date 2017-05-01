Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) opened at 70.85 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.6685 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

