Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.44

News coverage about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 63.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $384.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. FIG Partners boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

