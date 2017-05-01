Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.076 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) traded down 1.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 183,964 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post $4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.076 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-stake-boosted-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $1,989,138.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 14,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $1,181,644.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,662 shares of company stock worth $4,368,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.