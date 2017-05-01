Bank of America Corp Lowers United States Steel Co. (X) to Neutral

Bank of America Corp cut shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Vetr lowered shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) opened at 22.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The firm’s market cap is $3.90 billion. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bank-of-america-corp-lowers-united-states-steel-co-x-to-neutral.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.