Bank of America Corp (BAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,922,105 shares, a decline of 3.6% from the March 15th total of 107,781,984 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,861,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded up 1.16% on Monday, hitting $23.61. 72,382,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Bank of America Corp’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Bank of America Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 46,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America Corp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,532,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,584,000 after buying an additional 1,172,499 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in Bank of America Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 25,230,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,989,000 after buying an additional 320,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Rafferty Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

