Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. BTIG Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $358.19 million.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

