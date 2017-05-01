Banco Santander S.A. Invests $16.468 Million in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.5% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 38,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,742,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 924.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average is $826.55. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $935.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.78 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,120.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $986.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

