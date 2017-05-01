Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News articles about Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) opened at 23.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.687 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

