Banco de Chile (BCH) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News coverage about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco de Chile earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) opened at 73.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $626.80 million during the quarter. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 price target on Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

About Banco de Chile

