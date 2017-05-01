Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 10.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco SA had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

