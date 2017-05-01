Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at S&P Global

S&P Global set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €6.50 ($7.07) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.50 ($7.07).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) traded up 0.700% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.056. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,679 shares. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.114. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

