BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $82.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,925,850. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BancFirst Co. (BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bancfirst-co-banf-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.