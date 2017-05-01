Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Banced Corp

Banced Corp cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Banced Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $183,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) opened at 165.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $168.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Leerink Swann set a $187.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $258,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $3,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,879,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,579. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

