Ball Co. (BLL) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.59% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 1,849,234 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.98. Ball has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $198,482.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,126,617.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.27 per share, for a total transaction of $126,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,766.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,076 shares of company stock worth $1,186,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ball by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

