First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. TNB Financial bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,110,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 92.46 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

