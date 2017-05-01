Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 104.01 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

