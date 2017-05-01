Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Stake Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,394 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 349,864 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) traded up 0.47% on Monday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,140 shares. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The stock’s market cap is $25.59 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered Baker Hughes from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.74 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

