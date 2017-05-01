Somewhat Negative News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Baker Hughes (BHI) Stock Price

News headlines about Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) have trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the oilfield services provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 59.37 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $68.59. The stock’s market cap is $25.47 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Baker Hughes and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/baker-hughes-bhi-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.