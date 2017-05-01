Bagir Group Ltd (BAGR) Receives Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their corporate rating on shares of Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) remained flat at GBX 4.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.05 million. Bagir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.12 and a 12-month high of GBX 11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.12.

About Bagir Group

Bagir Group Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer and marketer of men’s and women’s tailored fashion. The Company and its subsidiaries (together the Group) designs, creates and provides formalwear tailoring for department stores and private label brands across the world. The Group markets its suits, jackets and trousers under retail private labels, as well as brands, such as GIR Collection, AR-RED, Jay Godfrey and Simon Carter.

