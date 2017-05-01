Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Chairman Richard A. Meeusen Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 224,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. 69,367 shares of the stock traded hands. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 111.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,072,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 1,091,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 113.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,954,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after buying an additional 1,041,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 105.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 163.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 323,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

