B. Riley Weighs in on Brooks Automation, Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Thursday. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. Brooks Automation had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/b-riley-weighs-in-on-brooks-automation-incs-q3-2017-earnings-brks.html.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) opened at 25.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brooks Automation by 47.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Joseph sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $163,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,009 over the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

