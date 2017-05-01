AZZ Inc (AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. AZZ had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $58.90. 69,075 shares of the stock traded hands. AZZ has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

