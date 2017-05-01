Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON) in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company started coverage on Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Axovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.04.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) traded up 1.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,303 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.44 billion. Axovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Sciences will post ($1.81) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/axovant-sciences-ltd-axon-rating-reiterated-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

In other Axovant Sciences news, Director W Anthony Vernon purchased 53,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $999,991.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,991.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Hung purchased 539,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 539,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Axovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 77.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 55.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.