Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) PT at $33.54

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Instinet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 31.37 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 40,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $1,171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 1,691 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $49,867.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,681.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,179 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,466.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 263.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 131.9% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 87.1% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 581,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 270,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,521,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after buying an additional 436,467 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.